Bill Belichick Gets Asked Again About His New Year’s Resolutions, Says They’re Private

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has, once again, been pressed on his New Year’s resolutions.

Following a very tough loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend, Juliet Pennington went mega-viral after she asked Belichick if he had any New Year’s resolutions he’d like to share. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, he said no and did not seem very happy!

How do you ask this question with a straightface when the #Patriots just lost a huge divisional game? pic.twitter.com/FirdQr18HU — Will D. (@WAD1980) December 26, 2021

Well, Pennington is back on the case and asked the same question Friday to the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Pats!

This time, Belichick made it clear he’s not going to answer and said that information is private. Watch his epic reaction below.

Bill Belichick says his New Years resolutions are personal. “They wouldn’t mean anything to you.” pic.twitter.com/rulbMzeAlZ — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 31, 2021

What is this woman’s deal? Seriously, why does she think this is a question that needs to be answered? It makes no sense.

He already made it clear once that he didn’t want to talk about it. Why are you pressing him?

This is the NFL we’re talking about! It’s not your local high school where the coaches have cute and fun stories to share with parents and fans!

It’s a multi-billion dollar organization and fans are rabid for success! You think he wants to talk about his New Year’s resolutions with two games left?

I think not!

This nonsense needs to end and it needs to end ASAP!