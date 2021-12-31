The College Football Playoff Is Officially Here

Ladies and gentlemen, the day of the College Football Playoff has arrived.

Starting Friday afternoon, Alabama will take the field against Cincinnati, and later this evening, Georgia will face down Michigan for a spot in the national title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’re not ready to run through a wall today, I have serious questions about whether or not you’re a real fan.

It’s been an awesome season of college football, and it’s now time to find out who will play for the national title.

This is what it’s all about, folks. This is why we play the game. This is why we put on the pads, support our teams and drink cold beer!

While the rest of the world is focused on soccer, we’re busy playing college football. That’s what America is all about.

Will Alabama crush Cincy? Can Michigan pull off a shocking upset over Georgia? Will the Bulldogs make the switch to JT Daniels?

These are the questions fans are debating and we’ll start getting some answers today!

Tune in for the first game at 3:30 EST on ESPN. You know I’ll be watching, and the beer will be flowing!