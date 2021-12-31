Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Is Unlikely To Play Against The Seahawks

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks.

Goff missed last week as he battled a knee injury and it sounds like it'll keep him out for two straight weeks.

Jared Goff is still dealing with a knee injury suffered against Arizona. He said he’s day to day with it. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 29, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, head coach Dan Campbell told the media Friday that Goff is doubtful against Russell Wilson and company.

That means Tim Boyle will get another start.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell tells reporters that QB Jared Goff, dealing with a knee injury, is doubtful to play Sunday. Looks like Tim Boyle again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2021

Honestly, at this point in the season, it’s had to get too torn up about Goff not being on the field. Obviously, I hope he heals up and gets better but it makes no difference.

The more games the Lions lose, the better it is for the team. At this point, we’re playing for draft position and nothing else.

Dan Campbell says he think it’s doubtful Jared Goff plays, but they’ll see how he feels today. — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) December 31, 2021

Every win the team gets, the worse selections we’ll have. So, Tim Boyle playing against Seattle might be for the best.

I hope he gets better, but I won’t shed any tears if the Lions drop our last two remaining games. I won’t shed any at all!