Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Is Unlikely To Play Against The Seahawks

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions warms up on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks.

Goff missed last week as he battled a knee injury and it sounds like it’ll keep him out for two straight weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, head coach Dan Campbell told the media Friday that Goff is doubtful against Russell Wilson and company.

That means Tim Boyle will get another start.

Honestly, at this point in the season, it’s had to get too torn up about Goff not being on the field. Obviously, I hope he heals up and gets better but it makes no difference.

The more games the Lions lose, the better it is for the team. At this point, we’re playing for draft position and nothing else.

Every win the team gets, the worse selections we’ll have. So, Tim Boyle playing against Seattle might be for the best.

 

I hope he gets better, but I won’t shed any tears if the Lions drop our last two remaining games. I won’t shed any at all!