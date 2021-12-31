ESPN’s Damien Woody Foolishly Says He’d Take Joe Burrow Over Patrick Mahomes

ESPN pundit Damien Woody would rather have Joe Burrow under center than Patrick Mahomes.

During a Thursday appearance on the network, the former NFL player was asked whether he'd prefer Burrow or Mahomes for the next five years.

Surprisingly, the ESPN star chose the Bengals passer over the Super Bowl champion slinging the ball for the Chiefs.

“I’ve never seen a guy who was a number one overall pick, and it just seems like he has a chip on his shoulder like that. So, when you combine the physical tools with the intangibles of just wanting to go out there and destroy your opponent week in and week out like he did to the Baltimore Ravens, that could be a recipe for what a lot of people don’t want to see,” Woody explained. You can watch his full comments below.

.@damienwoody would take Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes over the next five years. “I’m gonna go with Joe Burrow!” pic.twitter.com/jRDCMkxT7V — First Take (@FirstTake) December 30, 2021

While I’m a big fan of Joe Burrow, this is a whacked out take. It’s a terrible take from Woody. There’s no debate in my mind about who is better.

Mahomes is substantially more talented than Burrow, and that’s not an insult to Joe. Patrick Mahomes is the most physically gifted player at his position in the league.

He might not be as athletic as Lamar Jackson, but in terms of the total package, nobody has the complete traits like he does.

I think the world of Joe Burrow, and I think his future is incredibly bright. The Bengals hit the jackpot with him.

However, if you ask me to choose between the two, it’s not tough. I’m riding with Mahomes.