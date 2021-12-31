Jim Harbaugh Says He Would Coach Football ‘For Free’

Jim Harbaugh is truly a football man.

The head coach of the Wolverines will take the field Friday night with his team to play Georgia in the College Football Playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the first time in at least 15 years, Michigan is relevant on the national stage, and their coach isn’t disappointing fans during discussions with the media. In fact, he wants people to know he loves his job so much that he’d do it for free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

“I would do this job for free,” Harbaugh told the press Thursday when talking about his job, according to Zach Shaw.

Harbaugh adds, in a different answer: “I would do this job for free.” — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) December 30, 2021

A lot of people might say stuff like this when talking about their jobs, but very few actually mean it. How many of you reading this would wake up every day and do your job for free? The answer is not many.

However, when Harbaugh says it, I 100% believe it. I have no doubt at all that he’s being dead serious. He’s a man who simply loves football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

Not only does he love football, but Jim Harbaugh is wildly authentic. No matter what you think about him as a coach, he is who he is, and he doesn’t run from it.

In an era and culture where authenticity is about as rare as a unicorn sighting, I applaud the hell out of Harbaugh for refusing to change.

We need more people like him in this world, not less.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

Now, he needs to go out and beat Georgia. I picked the Wolverines to pull off a stunning upset, and he better not disappoint!

The College Football Playoff starts Friday, and my official predictions are in! Give me Alabama huge and Michigan in a narrow upset. pic.twitter.com/2UtFDQHiZG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 30, 2021

Catch the game at 7:30 EST on ESPN. It should be a great time!