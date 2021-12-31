Woman Gets Destroyed During Brutal Brawl At The Michigan State/Pittsburgh Game In Crazy Viral Video

A woman got lit up during a fight at the Michigan State/Pittsburgh game.

In a video tweeted by @__iammalik__, a pair of men were exchanging words when one shoved the other in the face. After that, all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When the guys threw punches, a woman in between them hit the ground hard. You can watch all the chaos unfold below.

at the pittsburgh vs michigan state game😂 pic.twitter.com/5IW7RPyMcc — 🎅🏾CertifiedMusicSanta🎅🏾 (@__iammalik__) December 31, 2021

My first reaction to this video is that the guy in the Pitt gear must have some kind of wrestling background.

At roughly the halfway point, he gets taken down by surprise and a few seconds later when the camera pans back, he’s already back on top and in control of the fight.

While I’m not a combat expert, that would seem to indicate he knew what he was doing on the ground.

Secondly, where the hell were the police? Why did it take so long for an officer to show? These two dudes pretty much had a UFC match to themselves before the cops showed up.

Several other people had to intervene first, which is probably good for the guy with dreads because things didn’t seem to be going his way at all. Despite looking like an athlete, he was very noticeably losing to a guy who looks like he enjoys his beer and popcorn.

Never judge a book by its cover!

