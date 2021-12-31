Gov. Mike Parsons To End COVID State Of Emergency In Missouri

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday he would end the state of emergency in light of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Parson said in a statement.

The governor noted how the state collaborated with both local governments and private partners to work toward “returning to normalcy.” (RELATED: Missouri Attorney General Catalogs 7,500 Complaints On School Districts ‘Illegally’ Masking, Quarantining Kids)

“We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus,” Parson continued. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”

“We never had mandates or forced lockdowns,” the governor continued. “The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods. We encourage all Missourians to consider a COVID-19 vaccination and stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives.”

Once the state of emergency officially expires, the National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-19 related issues, Parson noted.