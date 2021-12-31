Editorial

Betty White Dies At The Age Of 99

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Betty White attends Betty "White Out" Tour at The Los Angeles Zoo with The Lifeline Program at Los Angeles Zoo on December 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

(Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The legendary Betty White has died.

According to TMZ, the actress and Hollywood icon passed away at the age of 99 while in her home Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Damn, this is a punch straight to the gut. Betty White is an all-time legend. We’re talking about arguably one of the top 10 most famous women to live in the last 100 years.

She wasn’t just an actress. She owned Hollywood and dominated the screen when she starred in “The Golden Girls” and everything else she touched.

Now, at the age of 99, she’s passed onto the other side.

Death is never easy, but it’s substantially harder whenever you talk about losing a person with a monumental attitude and personality.

Whether you were 20 or 95, you knew who Betty White was, and you knew that she could light up screens across America with her smile.

Now, she’s crossed into the afterlife after living a life that most people could never even comprehend. Damn, this one stings.

Godspeed, Betty! Godspeed!