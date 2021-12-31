Betty White Dies At The Age Of 99

The legendary Betty White has died.

According to TMZ, the actress and Hollywood icon passed away at the age of 99 while in her home Friday.

Betty White has died at age 99. https://t.co/vbkrBwyj9U — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2021

Damn, this is a punch straight to the gut. Betty White is an all-time legend. We’re talking about arguably one of the top 10 most famous women to live in the last 100 years.

She wasn’t just an actress. She owned Hollywood and dominated the screen when she starred in “The Golden Girls” and everything else she touched.

Now, at the age of 99, she’s passed onto the other side.

Rest in Peace Betty White pic.twitter.com/DuwB851nco — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2021

Death is never easy, but it’s substantially harder whenever you talk about losing a person with a monumental attitude and personality.

Betty White was an icon, a legend, and consistently found a way to be the moment over her nearly 70 year career. A trailblazer. An original. And a truly kind soul. May she be forever surrounded by four-legged animals in heaven. pic.twitter.com/agiNKiSY7O — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 31, 2021

Whether you were 20 or 95, you knew who Betty White was, and you knew that she could light up screens across America with her smile.

Now, she’s crossed into the afterlife after living a life that most people could never even comprehend. Damn, this one stings.

Betty White passing away hurts. May our Golden Girl rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/wkSJZcZMWA — THEE Stephanie. (@qsteph) December 31, 2021

Godspeed, Betty! Godspeed!