Russell Wilson Makes Cryptic Statement About His Future With The Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a very cryptic statement about his future with the franchise.

The Seahawks are having their worst season in a very long time, and after last offseason’s drama with Wilson apparently wanting to be traded, many have wondered what will happen in the coming months. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, his most recent comment won’t tamp down the fear any fans might have that he’s leaving.

“I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle). But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL,” Wilson told the media late Thursday afternoon, according to Gregg Bell.

Unsolicited, Russell Wilson says as Seahawks sit at 5-10 entering home finale Sunday vs Detroit: “I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle). But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.” pic.twitter.com/QGPNNN1m1j — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 30, 2021

If you’re a fan of the Seahawks, you can’t like hearing that comment at all. It sounds like Wilson is gearing up for another offseason of absolute chaos and trade speculation.

How else could you interpret that comment? I’m not sure there’s any other way.

Honestly, if I was Russell Wilson, I would probably want a change of scenery. He’s constantly under pressure on the field, Seattle can’t protect him and he has limited weapons.

Seriously, how the hell is he supposed to win at a high level with his current roster? The answer is that he can’t.

If you can’t win, why bother sticking around?

We’ll have to wait to see how it all shakes out, but something tells me the trade chatter is about to get ramped up.