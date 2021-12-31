South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer Destroys Dennis Dodd For Criticizing The Duke’s Mayo Bowl

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer snatched Dennis Dodd’s soul with a Thursday tweet.

The Gamecocks crushed North Carolina to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and Beamer ended the game by getting mayo dumped on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SHANE BEAMER MAYO BATH 😂 pic.twitter.com/9DasA0brlw — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2021

Apparently, the Gamecocks getting a big win and Beamer having fun was too much for Dodd to handle. In a now-deleted tweet, he ripped the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and wrote, “My God, we’ve reached the point where hyping a condiment being poured on an adult male passes for programming. When we have the discussion about bowl relevance, I’ll start right here.”

Well, Beamer woke up, chose violence and decided to end Dodd’s existence.

Shane Beamer made Dennis Dodd delete his tweet. That’s my head coach. #FutureIsBright pic.twitter.com/BjikfC660E — James (@GamecockSplash) December 31, 2021

“What’s it like being so miserable all the time ? For a sport you “cover”

@dennisdoddcbs…Praying for you I still remember back in July at SEC Media Days when you said the CEILING for our team was 2 wins …Keep bringing that expert “analysis” Happy New Year #FindSomeJoy,” Beamer replied.

What’s it like being so miserable all the time ? For a sport you “cover” @dennisdoddcbs …Praying for you I still remember back in July at SEC Media Days when you said the CEILING for our team was 2 wins …Keep bringing that expert “analysis” Happy New Year #FindSomeJoy https://t.co/2C0hJ54oSE — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) December 30, 2021

In case you ever wanted to know what a murder on Twitter looked like, this is it. Hell, it might not even be murder. This might have been justified self-defense.

Dodd came at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and Beamer showed up locked, cocked and ready to rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb)

If you don’t love college football, then don’t watch or cover the sport. It’s that simple. What you don’t do is send dumb tweets criticizing players and coaches having fun.

South Carolina was supposed to be trash this season and they ended up winning a bowl game. If you can’t see the joy in that, you’re in the wrong business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb)

Major props to Beamer for giving fans a show with his absolute annihilation of Dennis Dodd.