Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Tests Positive For COVID-19, Won’t Play Against The Packers

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 09: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 09, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is out Sunday against the Packers.

According to Adam Schefter, Minnesota’s starting quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means he won’t suit up Sunday against Green Bay.

This is an absolutely brutal break for the Vikings. The Vikings are 7-8 and need to win both of their remaining games to get above .500.

They probably weren’t going to beat the Packers anyways. They’re damn sure not going to beat the Packers with their starting quarterback.

If the Vikings drop this game Sunday to the Packers, it’s almost certainly game over for their season.

If you’re a fan of the Vikings, you have to be very concerned right now, and that’s putting it lightly!

 

We’ll see what happens Sunday, but things aren’t looking optimistic for Sunday.