Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Tests Positive For COVID-19, Won’t Play Against The Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is out Sunday against the Packers.

According to Adam Schefter, Minnesota's starting quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms.

That means he won’t suit up Sunday against Green Bay.

Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID, sources tell ESPN. As an unvaccinated player, he’s out Sunday night vs. Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2021

Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins had symptoms, self reported and then tested positive. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2021

This is an absolutely brutal break for the Vikings. The Vikings are 7-8 and need to win both of their remaining games to get above .500.

They probably weren’t going to beat the Packers anyways. They’re damn sure not going to beat the Packers with their starting quarterback.

Vikings now officially have placed QB Kirk Cousins on Reserve/COVID-19. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2021

If the Vikings drop this game Sunday to the Packers, it’s almost certainly game over for their season.

If you’re a fan of the Vikings, you have to be very concerned right now, and that’s putting it lightly!

We’ll see what happens Sunday, but things aren’t looking optimistic for Sunday.