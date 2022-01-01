Editorial

Legendary NFL Coach Dan Reeves Dies At The Age Of 77

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: Detail image of the NFL logo on a goal post before the 2015 NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Dan Reeves has died.

According to ESPN, the family of the legendary former Broncos and Giants coach has passed away at the age of 77. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Reeves’ career record was 201-174-2, and he was only one of seven coaches in league history to get to 200 wins.

During his time as a player and a coach in the NFL, Reeves won nine Super Bowls, which is nothing short of absolutely incredible.

Now, at the age of 77, he’s passed onto the other side.

Death is never easy, but it’s always a hell of a lot harder when the individual lost is an absolute legend. That’s exactly what Reeves was and his accomplishments make that crystal clear.

He spent several decades in the NFL as a player and coach, won multiple rings and won a ton of games along the way.

Now, he’s crossed over at the age of 77. There’s no question he had one hell of an epic journey!