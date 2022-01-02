Jake Paul Offers To Fight In The UFC If His Conditions Are Met, Dana White Responds With Epic Video

Jake Paul is open to fighting in the UFC if the conditions are right.

The social media star and boxer tweeted Saturday afternoon that he’ll retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if Dana White’s organization increases base pay, provides long term health care to fighters and gives athletes a 50% split of revenue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full offer in the tweet below.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Naturally, White didn’t take long to fire back, and he reminded everyone that Paul hasn’t revealed whether or not he’ll agree to being tested for steroids.

You can check out his epic response.

Do not come at Dana White, folks! Do not come at the king. If you do and you miss, you’re going to get lit up in front of the entire internet.

That’s what happened here. Paul threw out some ludicrous demands, and Dana White brought it right back to his steroids allegation.

He knows exactly what he’s doing, and Paul would be wise to dial it back.

Having said that, watching Paul get in the octagon against Jorge Masvidal would be hilarious. I would spend $1,000 for a PPV of that.

He would get his head caved in so fast that he wouldn’t even know what hit him.

Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more… Fuck Dana White” pic.twitter.com/qqoK4Bcvbl — BroBible (@BroBible) June 4, 2021

I can’t wait to see how this all shakes out, but in my mind, White is easily winning the war of words.