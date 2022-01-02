Rams Star Jalen Ramsey Punches His Teammate Taylor Rapp

Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey got into it with a teammate Sunday against the Ravens.

For reasons that aren't entirely clear, Ramsey and safety Taylor Rapp appeared to be exchanging words when the star cornerback struck the latter in the facemask.

You can watch the bizarre play unfold below.

Jalen Ramsey punching a teammate in the huddle? Nice start, Rams pic.twitter.com/CcHJqimtza — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 2, 2022

What the hell is Ramsey doing? You can be hitting your own teammates in the face. Hell, you shouldn’t be doing that to anyone, but you damn sure shouldn’t be doing it to your own teammate.

This is the kind of stuff that would seem to signal there are some major issues going on behind the scenes.

Jalen Ramsey throwing hands on his teammate pic.twitter.com/j0t4LiLA4M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022

When things are going well, one of the faces of the franchise isn’t captured on film striking one of his own teammates.

When you see stuff like this unfolding, it means there are serious issues and tempers have finally reached a boiling point.

2022 is going well for Jalen Ramseypic.twitter.com/HXpLUDCprf — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 2, 2022

I have no idea how the team will handle this internally, but something tells me Ramsey is going to have some serious issues in the locker room.