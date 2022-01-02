Antonio Brown Strips Down, Appears To Quit With The Buccaneers Losing To The Jets

Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be over after some Sunday antics.

While losing 24-10 to the Jets, Brown took off the upper part of his uniform, tossed his shirt in the stands and ran off the field while throwing up the peace out sign to fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the insane situation unfold below.

Antonio Brown just stripped on the field, threw his gloves and shirt in the stands and has left the game pic.twitter.com/mkA1nwdTes — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 2, 2022

In a video tweeted by @mmmmillah, it looked like Mike Evans attempted to say something to AB before he ran off like a clown, but clearly, his words fell on deaf ears.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

I have no idea what the Bucs will do, but they need to cut AB the moment the game is over. Hell, do you even let him get on the team plane?

What the hell is Antonio Brown doing?! pic.twitter.com/gdgSfrk0W4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2022

He just quit in the middle of a game and he did it in the worst way possible. He didn’t silently go to the locker room.

He caused a gigantic scene. There’s simply no way you can ever put him on the field again.

Antonio Brown has left the building pic.twitter.com/wqksmEKoQS — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 2, 2022

Bruce Arians and the rest of the team’s leadership needs to drop the hammer on this moron. Get rid of him like a bad girlfriend.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

What a pathetic display from AB. He should be embarrassed beyond words.