Baby Found Abandoned In Cardboard Box With Note From Parent, Authorities Say

Alaska State Troopers (AST) received a report of a newborn baby who was found abandoned in a cardboard box New Year’s Eve with a note from the child’s parent.

The child was still alive and appeared to have been recently abandoned on the intersection of Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue, the Alaska Department of Public Safety (AK-DPS) said in a statement. The note suggested that the parent was unable to take care of the child, according to the statement. (RELATED: Three Abandoned Children Found Living In Abandoned House With Remains Of Other Brother)

Fairbanks, Alaska, resident Roxy Lane, who claimed to have discovered the abandoned child at a row of mailboxes by her house, posted about the incident on Facebook, Fox 29 reported.

“There is always a safer, humane choice to surrender a baby and you will not get in trouble or even have to answer any difficult questions. Take the baby to a fire station, or church, or hospital and they will take care of them,” Lane wrote.

Lane said she hopes the mother gets the medical attention she needs and asked anyone who knew the mother to contact her, according to the post.

The child was taken to a local hospital and was discovered to be healthy, according to the statement from AK-DPS.

ATS is asking for people to reach out if they have any information about the child, the statement said.