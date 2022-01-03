Tom Brady Discusses Antonio Brown Quitting On The Team, Says ‘Everyone Should Be Very Compassionate’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady had a very unexpected reaction to Antonio Brown’s time with the team coming to end.

During a Sunday win over the Jets, the Brown took his gear off, threw some of it in the stands and then ran off the field while throwing up the peace out sign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Brady discussed the crazy situation after the game, and his comments might surprise a lot of fans around the league.

“I think everyone should be very compassionate,” Brady told the media after the game when discussing Brown and the relationships he built with people on the team. You can watch his full comments below.

Tom Brady on Antonio Brown: That’s obviously a difficult situation. We all love him and care about him deeply.” “I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”pic.twitter.com/QjL2vGCRiQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

Well, I think it’s safe to say that Tom Brady is a better person than I am, judging from these comments. If a player quit on me while the team was losing, my reaction would be much different.

I would be absolutely livid and I wouldn’t care who knew it.

Yet, Brady took the high road and refused to publicly rip Brown. That takes a lot of class and maturity. If he had torched his former receiver, nobody would have blamed him.

Instead, he talked about compassion and understanding.

In case you didn’t already know, Tom Brady is a class act. Let us know in the comments how you’d handle the situation.