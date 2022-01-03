‘We’re Being Persecuted’: ASU Students Alleged Racism, Sexism After School Found Them ‘Guilty’ Of Harassing Peers

Two students at Arizona State University were found “guilty” of “interfering with university activities” after video footage showed them harassing two white, male students for studying in the university’s multicultural center, according to an Instagram post of the duo complaining about their punishment.

Undergraduate student Mastaani Qureshi and graduate student Sarra Tekola posted a video on Instagram alleging that Arizona State University (ASU) investigated their actions and called on them to write a three-page paper “on how, next time, when [they] talk with white people about race and society [they] will be civil.”

The students were charged with “interfering with or disrupting university or university-sponsored activities,” according to emails obtained by Campus Reform.

On Sept. 23, Qureshi and Tekola claim that “hateful and racist symbology invaded our multicultural center” when two students — one who wore an anti-Biden shirt and another who had a Chick-fil-A cup and a “police lives matter” computer sticker — sat near black students.

The duo appeared to harass and dox the students by screaming at them and dubbing their study location “peak white cis male bulls**t.” (RELATED: ASU Students Shouted Down, Told To Leave Study Hall Because They’re White, Support Police)

Qureshi and Tekola argued in their video that the finalized investigation was “racially biased” as they were “forced to confront these men” because ASU faculty allegedly refused to answer their cries for help.

“Dear White People, A.K.A. ASU — You openly discriminated against us on Nov. 16 when you handed down your decision from your racially biased investigation,” Qureshi said. “We’re being persecuted for defending our multicultural center from racism and sexism … ASU is a violent place.”

Tekola argued that asking “students of color” to be more civil in the face of alleged “white supremacy and neo-Nazism” is “actually violent.”

The duo claims that they have received “rape, death and lynching threats” on social media and suffered from “emotional and psychological violence.” Qureshi and Tekola ended their video by claiming that ASU is number one at “ignoring marginalized students.”

The initial video of Qureshi and Tekola harassing their peers racked up 3.6 million views on Twitter, received over 47,000 likes, and was retweeted more than 14,000.

A spokesperson for ASU told the Daily Caller that they could not comment as “federal laws governing student privacy and state regulations prevent the university from discussing the details of an individual student’s situation.”