REPORT: Britney Spears Starts 2022 By Unfollowing Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears reportedly decided to start off 2022 by unfollowing her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram.

It is unclear exactly what day the 40-year-old pop singer reportedly decided to stop following her sister on social media, though it was noted by the Twitter account Pop Crave on Jan. 1, the "Today" show reported Sunday. However, Jamie is still following Britney on social media at the time of publication.

Britney, on the other hand, currently follows only 46 accounts and has reportedly been purging several accounts lately, the outlet noted.

The “Toxic” hitmaker has been pretty vocal on social media the last few months about her feelings toward her family, including her sister. Most of the comments directed at Jamie Lynn surfaced before a judge terminated Britney’s nearly 14-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

In one of her social media posts, the “Womanizer” hitmaker called out her “support system” and specifically named her sister for performing her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” Spears post read. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

In a later since-deleted post, Britney slammed her family for “hurting” her, according to “Today.”

“This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!” the superstar singer wrote. “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4′ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”

Britney had been under conservatorship since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.