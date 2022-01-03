Sports

REPORT: Buccaneers Have Not Released Antonio Brown After NFL Star Appears To Quit In Middle Of Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Buccaneers have reportedly not released wide receiver Antonio Brown after it appeared the NFL star quit in the middle of the game Sunday.

“Bucs did not officially release WR Antonio Brown on today’s wire, per source,” ESPN and NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation,” his tweet added. (RELATED: Tom Brady Discusses Antonio Brown Quitting On The Team, Says ‘Everyone Should Be Very Compassionate’)

The Tampa Bay star got everyone’s attention after he took off his jersey and pads in the game against the New York Jets. He was then seen taking off his undershirt and throwing it and a pair of gloves into the stands before waving to the football fans and walking out of the game.

At a press conference after the Bucs beat the Jets 28-24, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians didn’t mince words when he said Brown was “no longer” with the team.

It is still unclear what made Brown strip during the game. He did appear to be having only an average day for the Buccaneers, with three catches for 26 yards.