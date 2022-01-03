California Twins Born In Different Years

A set of California twins were born in different years, the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas announced on Facebook.

Fatima Madrigal gave birth to a son on Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:45 p.m. and a daughter 15 minutes later on Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. at Natividad Medical Center, the New York Post reported.

Madrigal, who named the twins Alfredo and Aylin, said it was “crazy” to her that her children have “different birthdays” in a press release published by Globe Newswire. In the press release, Madrigal mentioned she has three older children and that her family is “excited” to meet the new additions. (RELATED: Three Cousins Create Special Bond Learning They’re All Pregnant With Twins)

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a doctor at Natividad Medical Center was also quoted in the press release, sharing, “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

In addition, the release noted that Madrigal’s daughter was not only the first baby born at Natividad Medical Center in 2022, but also the “first baby born in Monterey County in 2022.” Natividad Medical Center is located in Salinas, California.

Madrigal’s is not the first case of twins being born in different years. Dawn Gilliam welcomed twins, with one being born at 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019 and the other being born 30 minutes later on Jan. 1, 2020, ABC News reported.

ABC News indicated that it is “rare for twins to have different birthdays.”