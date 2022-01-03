CNN’s Don Lemon Talks About ‘Broke D*ck’ With Comedian Dulce During New Year’s Broadcast

CNN’s Don Lemon talked about “broke d*ck” with comedian Dulce Sloan on the network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

“Tell us what your resolutions are, what your wishes [are] for 2022,” Lemon asked the comedian.

“You know what my resolution is for 2022? No more broke d*ck,” Sloan said.

“No more what?” a confused Lemon asked.

“No more broke d*ck,” Sloan repeated before Lemon took his earpiece off to make sure he was hearing her correctly.

“No more penis from a man that has no money,” Sloan said.

A shocked Lemon then realized what the comedian had said before exclaiming “oh!”

“But it’s always good!” Sloan continued. “That’s the problem! Look, all I’m saying is that if anyone who is acquiring male genitalia it needs to be attached to someone who can also fly you to the Caribbean.”

Lemon was seen laughing as Sloan finished her explanation.

Meanwhile, during the network’s CNN New Year’s Eve Live special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Cohen ripped former Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and said he should be doing more to help the city rather than dancing in Times Square.

“The only thing that Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor [De Blasio] has been,” Cohen said. “So sayonara, sucker! And guess what? I have a feeling that I am going to be standing right here speaking next year. And you know what I am not going to be looking at? Dancing – as the city comes apart.”