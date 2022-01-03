REPORT: CNN Admits Host Slipped Up On-Air While Drunk On New Year’s Eve

CNN broke its silence Monday about host Andy Cohen’s drunk comments during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage Dec. 31.

“Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year,” CNN reportedly said in a statement to E! News.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen told viewers, reported the Daily Mail. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Cohen went on a rant about co-founder of Meta Platforms Mark Zuckerburg and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the show Friday night. He told viewers de Blasio needed to “do something with this city” just after the ball dropped at midnight. (RELATED: Andy Cohen Rips Apart De Blasio Once Again To Ring In The New Year)

Host Anderson Cooper attempted to change the topics, but was not successful. Cohen told viewers he had brought two bottles of tequila for him and Cooper.

Cohen also asked Cooper on live television if he had ever done acid. Cooper told Cohen that he had not.

“Well, it’s time; we’re doing it tonight,” Cohen told Cooper. “You’re coming over after the show.”

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said about his comments, reported E! News. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”