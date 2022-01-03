Donald Trump Endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement Monday of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban, a right-wing politician who has led Hungary since 2010, will be up for reelection in spring of 2022. Orban has gained the admiration of some U.S. conservatives thanks to his support for traditional values and nationalism. (RELATED: Promotion Of Homosexuality Or Transgender Rights Within Children’s Media Restricted In Hungary)

“Viktor Orbán of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people. He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election,” Trump wrote. “He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson traveled to Hungary to interview Orban in August. His administration seeks to uphold Christian values and argues that it is “risky” for Western countries to allow mass immigration from countries whose populace largely hold differing values.

“Many European countries decided to open a new chapter of their own history of the nation,” Orban told Carlson at the time. “They call it a new society, which is a post-Christian, post-national society. They believe firmly that if different communities, a huge number of Muslim communities, and the original inhabitants — let’s say Christian communities — are mixed up, the outcome of this will be good.”

“There is no answer whether it would be good or bad, but I think it’s very risky,” he added. “And each nation has the right to take this risk or to reject this. We Hungarians decided not to take that risk to mix up our society.”

It is uncommon for U.S. presidents, in power or otherwise, to offer formal endorsements for politicians outside of the U.S.