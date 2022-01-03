HBO Max Uses A Childhood Photo Of Emma Roberts Instead Of Emma Watson In ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’

HBO Max made an embarrassing mistake in “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts.”

The highly-anticipated “Harry Potter” special dropped this past Saturday for fans around the world, but there was one minor issue. (REVIEW: ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’ Is An Incredible Walk Down Memory Lane)

In a scene talking about Emma Watson’s childhood, the photo shown is not of the legendary “Harry Potter” actress. It’s Emma Roberts.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

How do we know it’s not Emma Watson and is of the “American Horror Story” actress? Well, it’s literally on her Instagram!

She shared the photo all the way back in 2012, and people are roasting HBO in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

According to BroBible, the photo of Roberts has since been removed from the episode as of Monday, but the screenshots will exist forever.

THEY PUT THE FAMOUS EMMA ROBERTS PICTURE IN THE REUNION THAT ALMOST EVERYONE THINK IT’S EMMA WATSON. WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK. I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS 😱 @EmWatsonUpdates @emmawatsonnet pic.twitter.com/Qxk1ahBGKw — Wensley Garbell (@WesGarbell) January 1, 2022

How does a mistake like this get made? Emma Watson and Emma Robert don’t even look anything alike and the latter has zero ties to the famous saga.

Is she a solid actress? Sure. Is she Emma Watson? No, and I truly don’t understand how a mistake like this happens.

The photo is literally on Emma Roberts’ Instagram!

REVIEW: The New ‘Harry Potter’ Special Is Outstanding. Here’s Why Fans Need To Watch https://t.co/K4P2BZS1VM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

Do better, HBO. Do much better!