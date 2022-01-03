Facebook Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene For 24 Hours

Facebook temporarily suspended the account of Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 24 hours on Monday, one day after Twitter permanently suspended her account over repeated violations of COVID-19 misinformation policies.

Greene posted on Telegram that Facebook blocked her from posting or commenting for 24 hours for not abiding by the company’s “Community Standards” on Monday.

“This is because you previously posted something that didn’t follow our Community Standards,” Facebook’s temporary restriction announcement said, according to Greene.

“This post goes against our standards on misinformation that could cause physical harm, so only people who manage Marjorie Taylor Greene can see it,” the announcement said. “Repeatedly violating our Community Standards can cause further account restrictions.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Facebook has now banned her from posting for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/6PD26F9y1I — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) January 3, 2022

Facebook’s restrictions on Greene relate to a post where she raised concern over some Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data, a system using data to track problems with vaccines. (RELATED: US Tech Giant Closes Factory Over Horrific Living Conditions, Food Crawling With Worms)

“But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation,” Greene said on Telegram. “And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported Covid deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines.”

Meanwhile, Twitter permanently suspended Greene’s personal account Sunday for repeated violations of its policy on COVID-19 misinformation regarding the same post.

“We permanently suspend the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Twitter previously suspended Greene in August 2021 when she posted a tweet saying that masks and vaccines do not stop the spread of COVID-19.

Greene’s official government account is still active on Twitter.

Facebook and Greene did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.