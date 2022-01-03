‘It’s Getting Very Confusing’: Howard Stern Blasts Oprah For Throwing Parties During Pandemic

Howard Stern blasted Oprah Winfrey for throwing a party “every night of Christmas” during the holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am. On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party like a celebration and she flies in a different chef,” the host of the Sirius XM “The Howard Stern Show” shared Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s getting very confusing to me,” Stern continued. “I see what’s going on with COVID. Everyone’s got it. Everyone’s sick. People have a 104 fever. I don’t want to have a 104 fever, I don’t want to get sick so I’m hiding. But everyone else is out running around. I see Oprah is having dinner parties.” (RELATED: Vince Coglianese Rips Into Liberals For Celebrating Deaths Of Unvaxxed Instead Of Holding Elites Like Fauci Accountable)

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers asked exactly how many people are at one of these parties, and the host replied it appeared to always be Winfrey’s close friend Gayle King and some “20 young ladies from Africa who are orphans or something.”

Quivers replied that it sounded like a “nightmare” to be invited to her house.

The radio shock jock has been outspoken in the past about the pandemic and said NBA star Kyrie Irving was an “idiot” and NFL QB Aaron Rodgers should be out of a job after both had refused to get vaccinated against the virus. He also has said “fuck” the unvaccinated people’s freedom and said the vaccine should be mandatory.