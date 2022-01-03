Jalen Hurts Nearly Gets Hit By A Part Of The Stands Collapsing After Beating Washington

Jalen Hurts narrowly avoided a serious situation Sunday.

Following a win over Washington, Hurts was headed to the locker room at FedEx Field when part of the stands collapsed and nearly hit him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans reaching over the railing appeared to cause stuff to come crashing down, and Hurts just narrowly avoided getting hit. However, he handled it well. Give it a watch below.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

In case you didn’t already know, Jalen Hurts has ice in his veins. He has ice in his veins! The stands collapse right next to him, and he doesn’t even break a sweat!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

He just kept it moving and didn’t let it get him down. He literally started snapping pictures with fans right after he almost got hit.

Not only was he snapping photos, but he was all smiles. The man is just a cool dude and there’s no other way to describe it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

I think most people would panic if they almost got crushed by the stands collapsing. Instead, Hurts played it off like it was nothing.

If that’s not cool, I don’t know what is!

2 poop pipes bursting.. now this Washington’s stadium is THEEEE WORST https://t.co/Kbm97lbpeD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 2, 2022

Props to Hurts for handling the situation like an absolute dude!