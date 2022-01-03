Editorial

Monday Marks The 15-Year Anniversary Of Alabama Hiring Nick Saban

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Monday marks 15 years since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.

January 3, 2007, the former Miami Dolphins head coach was tapped to take over the Crimson Tide and the rest is history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He went on to build the most powerful juggernaut the college football world has ever seen, and his hiring is hands down the most important decision ever made in the history of the sport.

It’s absolutely insane what Saban has accomplished in Tuscaloosa. He’s won six national titles with the Crimson Tide and he has the chance to win another.

Counting his previous title with LSU, there’s a real chance Saban will have eight rings when the sun comes up next Tuesday.

Most fans don’t get to see a single national title during their lives. Alabama fans expect a national title every single season thanks to the culture and program Saban has built.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a decade and a half since he took over at Alabama. The craziest thing is that he’s not really showing any signs of slowing down.

I have no doubt he’ll win many more titles before it’s all said and done.

Congrats to all the Alabama fans who have enjoyed the incredible ride!