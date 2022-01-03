Monday Marks The 15-Year Anniversary Of Alabama Hiring Nick Saban

Monday marks 15 years since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.

January 3, 2007, the former Miami Dolphins head coach was tapped to take over the Crimson Tide and the rest is history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He went on to build the most powerful juggernaut the college football world has ever seen, and his hiring is hands down the most important decision ever made in the history of the sport.

Nick Saban on being hired at #Alabama 15 years ago today: “I’m 70 years old. I don’t think I have any form of dementia or anything like that, but I don’t really remember what happened 15 years ago. “… There’s been a lot of games, a lot of third downs since then.” — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 3, 2022

It’s absolutely insane what Saban has accomplished in Tuscaloosa. He’s won six national titles with the Crimson Tide and he has the chance to win another.

Counting his previous title with LSU, there’s a real chance Saban will have eight rings when the sun comes up next Tuesday.

Death, taxes and Nick Saban in a National Championship Game with @AlabamaFTBL 🐘🙌 pic.twitter.com/LKmxlVqVVK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2022

Most fans don’t get to see a single national title during their lives. Alabama fans expect a national title every single season thanks to the culture and program Saban has built.

15 Years Ago Today Nick Saban came to Alabama and became the Greatest Coach of All-Time 🐘❤️ pic.twitter.com/aMp6DWGu8x — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) January 3, 2022

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a decade and a half since he took over at Alabama. The craziest thing is that he’s not really showing any signs of slowing down.

I have no doubt he’ll win many more titles before it’s all said and done.

Congrats to all the Alabama fans who have enjoyed the incredible ride!