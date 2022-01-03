Odell Beckham Jr. Appears To Throw A Punch At Chuck Clark After A Matthew Stafford Interception

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to throw a punch Sunday against the Ravens.

Following Matthew Stafford throwing an interception, OBJ appeared to run up behind Chuck Clark and punched him in the butt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound weird? Well, the video doesn’t exactly clear much up. You can give it a watch below.

Odell Beckham Jr. gets away with throwing a blatant punch at Chuck Clark well after he was down. Bush league. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/v8x5rJssFB — Bobby Trosset (@bobbywbal) January 2, 2022

The only explanation for OBJ throwing a punch is that he was going for the ball and was attempting to knock it loose.

That’s the only explanation that would be acceptable, but he didn’t really come close to the ball. It looked like he smoked Clark in the butt, and that’s not where the ball is!

Odell Beckham Jr with the butt punch pic.twitter.com/njtAUBgUIA — NFL Spectator (@NFLSpectator) January 2, 2022

What is it with players throwing punches recently? OBJ threw one Sunday during a win over the Ravens and a Utah player threw one after the Rose Bowl.

It’s apparently the stylish thing to do!

If you find yourself throwing punches on a football field, it’s safe to say things have gone horribly wrong! In this case, the Rams squeaked out a win, but it’s still a very tough look for OBJ!