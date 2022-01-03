Former Ohio State Player Marcus Williamson Claims Urban Meyer Threatened To ‘Ruin’ His ‘F**king Life’ If He Was Ever Caught Smoking

Former Ohio State player Marcus Williamson ripped Urban Meyer in a recent Twitter thread.

Williamson played defensive back for the Buckeyes from 2017 through 2020, and he was a part of several great OSU teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he apparently wasn’t a huge fan of playing for Urban Meyer.

In his lengthy Twitter thread, Williamson claims Meyer threatened to “ruin my f**king life” if he caught the talented player “smoking.”

As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

The allegations got weirder from there. Williamson claimed a photo of Trayvon Martin wearing a hoodie was shown to the team to explain to them why that apparel wasn’t allowed in the team building.

My first team meeting. (True story 2017) This photo was presented to us via PowerPoint to institute our building wide rule of “no hoods” in the building pic.twitter.com/bGdJVZaEVT — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

He also complained about how being an athlete doesn’t allow players to truly focus on their education.

Participate in your lecture/discussion in your 8 am class after a mat drill at 6 am (arrive a 5 if you’re a freshman). …PROFESSOR My hands are bleeding from the rope pull but you want me to grab my pencil?? — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

The one part of his thread that I think most people will agree with is that in this country, when you work hard, you deserve to get paid!

This is America. You work hard you should be paid. — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Honestly, this thread comes off as a lot of unnecessary complaining. If he felt like he was being slighted during his time in Columbus, why didn’t he transfer?

Also, of all the things Urban Meyer has allegedly done, telling players he’ll ruin their lives if they get caught smoking isn’t in the top 50. Failing a drug test can harm the team, and as the head coach, his job is to protect the team.

Why don’t you leave? Quit? Most of us have only been athletes our entire lives. This is how we try to feed our families and children. It’s either play their game or have 0 chance at the lottery — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Is the Trayvon Martin allegation super strange? Sure, but without the full picture, it’s hard to judge. I’m no fan of Meyer, but I’m not going to hammer the guy off one Twitter thread.

This seems like a minor situation being turned into something much bigger.

**Pay college football players like the minor league players that they already are** — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

We’ll see if Meyer decides to respond, but I truly don’t understand why this Twitter thread is blowing up. College coaches can be very tough! That’s the nature of the business, especially when you’re winning national titles.