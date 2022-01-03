The Packers Beating The Vikings Gets Huge TV Ratings

The Packers beating the Vikings 37-10 Sunday night put up huge TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers dominating the Vikings averaged 15.14 million viewers on NBC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

This is a massive number for the NFL, but at this point, I don’t think anyone should be surprised. The NFL has been putting up huge primetime numbers, and the latest “Sunday Night Football” game held strong with what we’ve seen the rest of the season.

Whenever the NFL has a primetime game, people pay attention.

That’s even a more solidified fact when the game involves bitter rivals like the Packers and Vikings. The fanbases hate each other, Aaron Rodgers is a superstar and that’s more than enough to get people to tune in.

I’m clearly not wrong because average 15.14 million viewers in the early data is a monster number.

With just one week left before the playoffs, I have no doubt we’re in for some huge ratings the rest of the way.