Raiders Defensive Back Nate Hobbs Arrested On DUI Charge

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs has been arrested.

According to TMZ, Hobbs was arrested early Monday morning on a misdemeanor DUI after being found in his car at The Cromwell Hotel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The talented football player “did not do well in field sobriety tests,” according to the same report.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Nate Hobbs was arrested for DUI in Las Vegas early Monday morning, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/YEnEMZiFqc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 3, 2022

The police later released a statement confirming his arrest, and noted that he didn’t pass the field sobriety test.

Statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on #Raiders CB Nate Hobbs, who was booked early this morning on misdemeanor DUI charges. pic.twitter.com/tXgqQqHZC8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2022

As always, Hobbs has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, if Hobbs was truly intoxicated in his vehicle, there’s simply no excuse for it. As a society, we can’t tolerate it, especially after what happened with his former teammate Henry Ruggs. Granted, it sounds like he wasn’t driving around, but it’s still not great. If you’ve consumed alcohol, find a different way to get around.

I’ve been to Vegas several times. I can promise you that there are Ubers all over the place. Of all the cities you should never have to worry about drunk driving, it’s Vegas.

Most coverage snaps without a TD allowed (amongst CBs): Casey Hayward Jr. – 417 snaps

Nate Hobbs – 385 snaps pic.twitter.com/sCsVfqURtC — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 2, 2021

Hopefully the police can get to the bottom of what happened, but it’s a very tough look right now for the young NFL player.