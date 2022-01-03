REPORT: Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr. Goes Home After Quitting A Game During Halftime

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. might be in some trouble with the team after his recent actions.

According to Shams Charania, the talented young player got into an argument with assistant John Lucas during a Saturday loss to the Nuggets, and he didn’t handle it well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Porter reportedly hopped in his car at halftime and peaced out from the stadium!

Sources: Wood was benched to start the loss to Denver after missing a mandatory COVID-19 testing window. Lucas called out entire team at halftime, and focused on Wood’s effort level. Porter had a heated exchange with the longtime assistant, and drove out of arena at halftime. https://t.co/24oAwV2GqC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

Sources: After Rockets assistant John Lucas called out multiple players including Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood at halftime tonight vs. Nuggets, Porter had a heated exchange with Lucas, threw an object and promptly left the arena – and Wood refused to sub into second half. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

He pulled an Antonio Brown a day before the NFL star shocked millions of fans around the country!

NFL Star Gets The Hammer Dropped On Him After Stripping Down And Quitting https://t.co/jZwIkxg4tf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

What the hell is up with athletes just throwing in the towel and quitting when things don’t go their way? Is this the new standard?

If it is, it’s insanely embarrassing.

Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. lost his temper during a heated halftime discussion and didn’t return to the court, leaving the Toyota Center during the second half of tonight’s loss to the Nuggets, sources told @wojespn and me. ESPN story coming soon. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 2, 2022

I have no idea how these guys figure out this isn’t acceptable, but if you’re getting paid huge money to play a sport, there’s never an excuse to quit on your team.

It’s simply not acceptable at all.

Report: Kevin Porter Jr. “lost his temper” during a “heated” halftime discussion of tonight’s game, didn’t return to the court and left the arena during the 2nd half. 😳 (via @espn_macmahon, @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/HV1ZARr16e — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 2, 2022

Players doing dumb stuff like this need to figure it out, and they need to figure it out quickly.