Editorial

REPORT: Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr. Goes Home After Quitting A Game During Halftime

Kevin Porter Jr. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kevin Porter Jr. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. might be in some trouble with the team after his recent actions.

According to Shams Charania, the talented young player got into an argument with assistant John Lucas during a Saturday loss to the Nuggets, and he didn’t handle it well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Porter reportedly hopped in his car at halftime and peaced out from the stadium!

He pulled an Antonio Brown a day before the NFL star shocked millions of fans around the country!

What the hell is up with athletes just throwing in the towel and quitting when things don’t go their way? Is this the new standard?

If it is, it’s insanely embarrassing.

I have no idea how these guys figure out this isn’t acceptable, but if you’re getting paid huge money to play a sport, there’s never an excuse to quit on your team.

It’s simply not acceptable at all.

Players doing dumb stuff like this need to figure it out, and they need to figure it out quickly.