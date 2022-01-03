Terry Bradshaw Says Antonio Brown Needs To Be Put ‘In A Straightjacket’

Terry Bradshaw thinks Antonio Brown needs some serious help.

The former Buccaneers receiver melted down Sunday against the Jets, stripped off the upper half of his uniform and ran off the field.

As expected, he’s been released from the team and Bradshaw thinks he needs serious mental help.

“If there’s no altercation and it’s him just tripping off because he’s not going to reach certain goals on the receiving to get his bonus money of $1 million, then they need to put him in a straightjacket and take him to some hospital to get him analyzed,” Bradshaw said Sunday. You can watch the video clip below.

While I don’t know if Brown needs to be put in a straightjacket, I think it’s very safe to say that he needs help.

People doing well in life don’t have public meltdowns, storm off football fields and strip their clothes off. That’s not the behavior of someone firing on all cylinders.

That’s the sign of someone who needs help or is crying out for attention. In Antonio Brown’s case it very easily could be both.

While the situation is without a doubt crazy and funny on some level, I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say I hope Brown gets whatever help he might need. The last thing anyone wants to see is this situation get even worse.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on Brown.