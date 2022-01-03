Falling Tree Splits House In Two, 5-Year-Old Boy Killed

A tree fell onto a Georgia home Monday, splitting the house in two and leaving a 5-year-old boy dead.

The mother of the boy, who was also in the house at the time of the incident, was rescued and reportedly sustained no injuries. However, the boy was found dead after the tree trapped him inside the damaged home, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Breaks 7 Ribs After Getting Impaled By Tree Limb)

#Heartbreaking. This is the 5-year-old DeKalb County boy who died when a tree fell onto his home early this morning as wintry weather arrived in metro Atlanta. I’ll have a live report at noon on @cbs46. https://t.co/jxuLGctiLw pic.twitter.com/yqR1s8plT3 — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 3, 2022

“When they arrived they heard a person screaming, they were able to rescue a mother virtually unharmed,” Capt. Jaeson Daniels said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She complained of no injuries, but the child was deceased.”

Crews had to secure the structure of the home due to the fact that the home was split in half by the tree which made recovery efforts difficult. “There is so much destruction,” Daniels said, according to the outlet. “It really just split the house in half.”

Part of the road leading up the house was cut off so that crews could work to remove the tree, WAGA-TV reported.

Firefighters said that strong winds, rain, and loose ground caused the tree to fall, according to, WGCL-TV.