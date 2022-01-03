Editorial

Trevor Lawrence Has Two Passing Touchdowns And Eight Interceptions Since The Start Of November

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts to throwing an interception in the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is struggling in a big way.

The Jags are 2-14 after getting absolutely humiliated by the New England Patriots, and it’s just the latest punch to the gut for the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Since the start of November, the first overall pick in the 2021 draft has only thrown two touchdowns. During that same time period, he’s thrown eight interceptions.

A lot of rookie quarterbacks struggle when making the transition to the NFL, but Lawrence’s struggles have been unreal.

It’s obviously not all his fault. The Jaguars are a joke team with a terrible roster, but if someone told you that through his last nine starts he’d only have two interceptions, nobody would have believed it.

We’re talking about the guy who was the first overall pick in 2021. He’s a generational talent, but he still can’t do enough to make the Jags competitive.

I have no idea where Lawrence goes from here, but it’s clear that whatever the Jaguars are doing to develop him is failing miserably.

There’s no excuse for any quarterback to throw only two touchdowns to eight interceptions through nine starts. That’s horrible.

Hopefully, someone in Jacksonville can get this situation figured out before his development is absolutely destroyed.