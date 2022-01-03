Trevor Lawrence Has Two Passing Touchdowns And Eight Interceptions Since The Start Of November

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is struggling in a big way.

The Jags are 2-14 after getting absolutely humiliated by the New England Patriots, and it's just the latest punch to the gut for the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Since the start of November, the first overall pick in the 2021 draft has only thrown two touchdowns. During that same time period, he’s thrown eight interceptions.

Mac Jones in first half today: 2 Pass TD

Zach Wilson in first half today: 1 Pass TD

Trevor Lawrence in last 9 starts: 1 Pass TD pic.twitter.com/Cd8fBv9Ju2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 2, 2022

A lot of rookie quarterbacks struggle when making the transition to the NFL, but Lawrence’s struggles have been unreal.

It’s obviously not all his fault. The Jaguars are a joke team with a terrible roster, but if someone told you that through his last nine starts he’d only have two interceptions, nobody would have believed it.

Trevor Lawrence now has his third interception of the game. Kyle Dugger gets this one and returns it to the one-yard line. Rhamondre Stevenson punches it in for a touchdown on the next play. This has been complete domination from the Patriots. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) January 2, 2022

We’re talking about the guy who was the first overall pick in 2021. He’s a generational talent, but he still can’t do enough to make the Jags competitive.

I have no idea where Lawrence goes from here, but it’s clear that whatever the Jaguars are doing to develop him is failing miserably.

There’s no excuse for any quarterback to throw only two touchdowns to eight interceptions through nine starts. That’s horrible.

TREVOR LAWRENCE THREW A TOUCHDOWN PASS! pic.twitter.com/Tjvq4QwKtp — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) January 2, 2022

Hopefully, someone in Jacksonville can get this situation figured out before his development is absolutely destroyed.