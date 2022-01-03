When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Start?

When will “Yellowstone” return for season five?

This is a question millions of fans around America are asking after the season four finale aired Sunday night. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Stuns Fans With Major Death https://t.co/JFd0QHMUxX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2022

Unfortunately, there is no clear answer right now as to when fans can expect new episodes of the hit Paramount Network show.

It’s believed that filming on season five has been going on for a long time, and Cole Hauser said way back in 2021 that production might go down in July.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Furthermore, I heard from someone I trust that filming was still going on a few months ago, and the fate of a major character was involved. That’s all I can say.

So, knowing that cameras have rolled to some degree, the next question is when can fans expect season five to premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

I’d say the earliest option is July, but it’s more likely we get it in August or September. If it’s all already filmed, then it shouldn’t require a ton of postproduction.

Given that season four just ended, the people running the show are going to want a substantial time break. That indicates to me summer is the earliest option, but fall might be more likely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

I’ll make sure to keep you all updated as I know more, but as of right now, we don’t have much info at all!