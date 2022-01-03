Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID, ‘View’ Co-Hosts Remain At Home After Multiple Positive Tests

Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the break along with several of her cohosts of “The View,” who will remain at home instead of shooting in the studio.

“Well, they say there’s no place like home for the holidays!” Joy Behar shared during the ABC talk show Monday. “And that’s exactly where we are today. So, happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see, we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely. Hopefully for just a week. I’m praying that it’s just a week, but you never know, because this Omicron thing is all over the place.” (RELATED: ‘He’s Risking The Lives Of Children’: Joy Behar Calls Ron DeSantis A ‘Negligent Homicidal Sociopath’ For Opposing Masks In Schools)

WATCH:

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: “Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.” Get well soon, Whoopi! pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn — The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

“Why am I here instead of Whoopi?” Behar continued. “Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break. But she’ll be back, probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very mild. We’re being super cautious here at ‘The View,’ and we’ll be checking with her soon, so you’ll see Whoopi too.” (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Care That You Don’t Care’: Whoopi Goldberg Blows Up At Meghan McCain Over Biden Press Conference)

WATCH:

Each one of the ladies on the panel then discussed their Christmas holiday with cohost Sunny Hostin explaining it was a “very tough holiday” after she “tested positive for COVID right before Christmas.”

Ana Navarro said she ended up spending Christmas and her birthday alone after her “father tested positive for COVID.”

Sarah Haines said she came back home to a “COVID positive husband” after she took a trip before Christmas where she and her kids ended up quarantining from him in their home.

“I was heading to Florida, going into the lion’s den — sorry Ana — but I came out okay,” Haines shared. “I came back to a COVID positive husband! Max got COVID, and we had to quarantine within the house. I had the kids, we were in KN95 masks. We were lucky we’re in a house now, because we could’ve never done this in an apartment. But we stayed clear, and I have tested negative four times.”