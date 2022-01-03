Wisconsin Moves Up To 23 In The Latest College Basketball AP Poll

Wisconsin has moved up a spot in the last college basketball AP Poll.

The latest poll was released Monday afternoon, and the Badgers checked in at 23rd after beating Illinois State last week. Previously, Wisconsin was 24th. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Okay, I’ll take it! We didn’t exactly beat an elite team last week and we still moved up a spot. It’s not great, but it’s better than nothing.

We’re slowly chipping away as we head into the meat of our schedule, and at this point of the season, you can’t ask for much more.

If we can successfully pull off the unthinkable and upset Purdue in our Monday night matchup, you’re really going to see the Badgers shoot up the rankings.

If we go on the road and stick it to the Boilermakers, fans are going to start getting very high expectations of what this team can do.

Make sure to tune in at 7:00 EST on BTN to watch it all go down. This is where the season starts to get decided and a huge win over Purdue would make some major noise for the Badgers!