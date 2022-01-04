Ana Navarro Says Trump Was Not ‘Legitimately Elected,’ Continues To Blame Russia In ‘View’ Rant

Ana Navarro claimed Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was not “legitimately elected” in 2016 as she continued to blame Russia for his presidency in a rant on “The View.”

“Look, I felt – I felt that Donald Trump had not been legitimately elected,” the co-host said during a discussion about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. “I felt he’d [Trump’d] gotten help from the Russians, but you know what? It would have never occurred to me to take up arms against Donald Trump. That’s just not what we do in America.” (RELATED: ‘Do You Know Anybody Who Trusts The Government Anymore?’: Tucker Carlson Blames ‘Official Washington’ For Russia Collusion Hoax)

WATCH:

.@ananavarro: “There’s things which I think should transcend partisanship and should transcend politics. And a breach of the U.S. Capitol, an attack on our democratic principles and institutions should be one of those things.” #TheView pic.twitter.com/vqx6IrsIsq — The View (@TheView) January 4, 2022

“Our weapon of choice is voting, is democracy, it’s the ballot, and so I hope that people remember Jan. 6,” Navarro continued. “You know why? You know how? By registering to vote. By making sure they know where they have to show up to vote because there are elections this year and they are so crucial.” (RELATED: Brian Stelter Fumes Over ‘Right-Wing Media’ And Its Obsession With Flynn Vindication And Russia Collusion Hoax)

A special counsel investigation, overseen by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, debunked the theory that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the election against Hillary Clinton.