Ben Roethlisberger Fights Back Tears After Beating The Browns In What Is Likely His Final Home Game

Ben Roethlisberger was emotional Monday night after beating the Cleveland Browns 26-14.

It’s widely-believed that Big Ben’s final home game with the Steelers was Monday night and while there’s been no official announcement, pretty much everyone expects him to retire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

After earning a huge win, the two-time Super Bowl champion had to fight back his emotions, and it was a touching moment for fans.

You can watch him on the edge of crying in the video below.

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger tears up while talking about final game in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/dmxVmmiLXV — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 4, 2022

If it’s the end of the road for Big Ben, then he had a hell of a career and finished his final home game with a win over a rival.

It really doesn’t get much better than that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

While there’s been no official announcement on what Big Ben will do, I think his reaction in the video above says it all.

If he planned on attempting to continue playing, he wouldn’t be on the verge of tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

What an awesome night for Big Ben, his teammates and the entire fan base. The sun is going down on a historic era of football for the city of Pittsburgh, but there’s no doubt the memories will last forever.