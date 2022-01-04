Michigan Rep Becomes 25th House Democrat To Retire

Democratic Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence will not seek re-election in 2022, she confirmed Tuesday.

First elected to Congress in 2015, Lawrence previously served on the Southfield Public Schools Board of Education and Southfield City Council, and was the Detroit suburb’s mayor for fourteen years. She cited a desire to spend more time with her family as the reason for her retirement.

“I love the 30-year ride I’ve had — the challenges, the successes, the fighting for democracy. I have so much gratitude for the opportunity I’ve had,” Lawrence told The Detroit News. “I’ve been married 50 years. I’m healthy. I’m at the top of my game. I have the opportunity to turn the page and to be able to start another chapter in my life of leadership, and I’m looking forward to it. And my family — who have shared me for 30 years — are very, very excited about.”

SCOOP: U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence to retire from Congress, leaving Detroit-area seat up for grabs https://t.co/SxKFXd4wIw via @detroitnews — Melissa Nann Burke (@nannburke) January 5, 2022

Lawrence serves on the House Appropriations and Oversight and Government Reform committees, where she is active on issues related to education and clean water. (RELATED: Swing State Democrat Brenda Lawrence Flips On Impeachment As Public Grow Wary, Then Flips Back)

Lawrence’s Detroit-based 14th District was redrawn by the state legislature to include more of the city’s southern suburbs, but the seat is expected to remain in Democratic hands. Michigan was one of seven states to lose a congressional seat due to slow population growth following the 2020 census.

Lawrence is the 25th House Democrat to decline to run for re-election, and the 36th representative overall. She is also the first member of Michigan’s congressional delegation to retire.

A co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, Lawrence told The Detroit News that she expects to be involved with women’s issues after 2023.

“I would love to be a an advocate and a consultant and an adviser in a university setting when it comes to women’s policy and women’s rights and leadership,” she said.