Bruce Arians Disputes Report That Antonio Brown’s Meltdown Was Tied To An Ankle Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has hit back at a report claiming Antonio Brown’s meltdown was tied to an ankle injury.

Brown stripped off his gear Sunday during a win over the Jets and stormed off the field in one of the most bizarre moments in NFL history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following his insane behavior, Ian Rapoport reported that Antonio Brown believed he had a bad ankle and that’s why he didn’t want to enter the game, but Arians has refuted that their conversation had anything to do with his health.

According to ESPN, Arians discussed the situation with the media Monday, and said “no” when asked if AB brought up his health.

“It’s pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it. We had a conversation, and he left the field,” Arians added, according to the same report.

Arians also told the press, “It was very hard. I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It’s very hard. Because I do care about him. I care about him a bunch. I hope that he’s OK.”

The reality of the situation is that the only people who know for sure what Brown said are the coaches he spoke with him and himself.

Anything else is pretty much just speculation, and Arians doesn’t really have any reason to lie.

Plus, do Brown’s actions appear to be from a guy who was just worried about an ankle or do they appear to be the actions of someone who has lost it?

It should be interesting to see what further developments come out of this, but as of right now, Brown has done nothing to fix his image.