DeSean Jackson Claims The NFL Forced Him To Take Off His Cleats Honoring John Madden

DeSean Jackson was apparently not allowed to wear cleats honoring John Madden this past Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders receiver attempted to wear special cleats honoring the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster following his tragic death, but the league wasn’t having it during his game against the Colts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jackson later posted on his Instagram story, “NFL hated on me and said if I didn’t take cleats off they was gonna remove me from the game!!”

You can see a screenshot of his message in the Instagram post below.

If Jackson’s allegations are true, the NFL should be embarrassed. Why the hell would the league want to stop a guy from drawing attention to Madden?

If anything, the league should want to promote the fact players were honoring the legendary coach following his unexpected death at the age of 85.

How does the league benefit by forcing Jackson to change his cleats? The answer is that Roger Goodell and company obviously don’t.

It’s just a stupid decision not supported at all by logic.

Do better, NFL. Do much better.