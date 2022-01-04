Former UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Transfers To Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel is headed to Norman.

The former UCF quarterback, who had previously claimed he was transferring to UCLA, announced Monday night on his Instagram that he's transferring to play for the Sooners to play for Brent Venables.

Gabriel’s decision almost certainly means Caleb Williams is for sure leaving. The dual-threat superstar announced Monday that he was in the transfer portal, but was open to continuing to play for the Sooners.

With Gabriel transferring in, it would appear that Williams is almost certainly not returning.

Is college football a wild sport or is college football a wild sport? If you asked everyone two days ago, Williams was the future in Norman and Gabriel was going to go be a star for Chip Kelly.

Now, it’s early January and none of that is true. The former is in the portal and the former UCF star is now likely QB1 for Brent Venables in his first year as the head coach of the Sooners.

What the hell is going on? In the span of 24 hours, Oklahoma’s program has been seemingly upended with transfer news.

With Gabriel under center, it should be fascinating to see where Williams lands. He’s an incredibly talented player and other than Ohio State and Alabama, he could start pretty much everywhere else.

Welcome to college football. Always expect the unexpected!