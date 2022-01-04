Rep. Stefanik Endorses Jane Timken In Crowded Ohio Senate Race

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, endorsed former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken in the state’s crowded Senate primary.

Timken is currently in fourth place in the Republican contest to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman, behind former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, venture capitalist J.D. Vance and businessman Mike Gibbons, according to a recent poll from the Trafalgar Group. Stefanik has emphasized support for female candidates during the 2021-2022 election cycle and has endorsed eleven female candidates through her ELEVATE PAC.

Rep. Tim Ryan is expected to be the Democratic nominee. (RELATED: ‘The Year Of The Republican Woman’: Here’s A List Of GOP Women Who Won 2020 Elections)

“I’m thrilled to endorse Jane Timken because she is a true America First fighter with a proven record of taking it to the establishment and delivering for the Conservative agenda,” Stefanik said in a statement released Tuesday. “Jane was a crucial team member in President Trump’s fight to Make America Great Again, and I’m confident she is the strongest candidate to carry that America First torch and defeat Democrats’ Socialist agenda in November.”

I’m thrilled to have the endorsement of House Republican Conference Chair @EliseStefanik in my #OHSen campaign. Together, we’ll fire Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and fight for the AMERICA FIRST agenda! pic.twitter.com/eLdBEAgrpY — Jane Timken (@JaneTimkenOH) January 4, 2022

Throughout her campaign, Timken has emphasized education issues, including school closures, Critical Race Theory and the participation of transgender individuals in girls’ sports. She has also called for cuts to the federal Department of Education and a federal ban on support for the 1619 Project.

The Ohio race has become a battleground for various factions of the Republican Party. In addition to Stefanik, Timken has also received an endorsement from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Vance has been endorsed by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, while Mandel has received a nod from Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has endorsed Gibbons.

“Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is a strong leader, unapologetic fighter, and a fierce ally of the America First movement and I’m honored to have her endorsement,” Timken said in a press release. “I look forward to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with her as we fire Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and usher in a stronger, more prosperous America for all.”