Gigi Hadid Takes ‘Leap Of Faith’ In Variety Of Glamorous Looks For Trapeze Artist-Themed Shoot

Gigi Hadid took a “leap of faith” into the New Year with a variety of glamorous looks she donned for a trapeze artist-themed photo shoot for V magazine.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly fearless in a series of photos and clips she posted Tuesday on Instagram from her shoot for the magazine.

In the first snap, we see the supermodel in a one-shoulder black number with pants as she flies through the air with a harness around her waist. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

“Think we all did a lil leap of faith into 2022 … thanks for letting this be mine @vmagazine ! Big love always to @mario_sorrenti and SG for leaping into these crazy concepts with me … and making them more epic than I could’ve imagined xxxx Gratitude to my new friends at @tsnynewyork for your time and expertise! Had the best time,” She captioned her post.

In a second post, Hadid hung upside on a set of rings while she wore a black bandeau top with black pants. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

In a third post, Gigi showed of a sparkling head-to-toe catsuit while she chalked up for the shoot.

