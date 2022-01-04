New Daily Caller Documentary Takes Deep Dive Into The Parent-Led Rebellion Against Loudoun County Public Schools

The Daily Caller has released a new documentary detailing the parents who are fighting against policies pushed by Loudon County Public Schools.

Indoctrination Nation takes a deeper look at the work parents in Loudoun County, Virginia, are doing to fight leftist policies like Critical Race Theory in America’s public schools.

INDOCTRINATION NATION: Inside the parent-led rebellion against the left’s war on our kids. What REALLY happened in Virginia? Was it “white supremacy,” or was it a diverse, parent-led backlash? Daily Caller’s first in-depth investigation. Watch: https://t.co/QtRFS98YQW pic.twitter.com/Lk4AY9wpgg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2022

“The problem is that you have 2 parents who have no choice but to work,” one parent said in the trailer. “So as they go to work, who’s raising their children?”

Parents in Loudoun County have been leading protests against the school board’s policies despite the threats of lawsuits and being arrested.

Our new documentary “Indoctrination Nation” is officially out for the @DailyCaller as we give an inside look at the parents of Loudoun County that fought back against school boards and CRT education and eventually leading to Glenn Youngkin’s victory pic.twitter.com/noo9N6qOSx — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 3, 2022

“We need to stand up for our kids,” the parent added.

However, the Loudoun County School Board has also fought back against the parents. The school board even went so far as to end a school board meeting when parents began asking questions about CRT.

“The teachers’ unions overplayed their hand in the past year and a half and they have awakened a sleeping giant,” another parent added. (RELATED: ‘Blatantly Lying Or They Do Not Understand Critical Race Theory’: Parents Group Releases Evidence Of Indoctrination In Virginia County Schools)

“This was no longer a matter of, you know, war or peace. The issue became one of either you fight or you surrender,” another parent added in the trailer. “And we decided here to fight.”

Parents have refused to back down despite Republican Glenn Youngkin winning Virginia’s gubernatorial race Nov. 2. Roughly 150 parents reminded the school board they will still fight during the board’s meeting Nov. 9.