‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Is Geared Up For An Epic Season One Finale After Explosive Ninth Episode

“Mayor of Kingstown” is geared up for a wild season finale this upcoming Sunday.

The ninth episode of season one dropped this past Sunday on Paramount+, and it was a nonstop rush of adrenaline as the prison descended into absolute chaos. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It was one of the craziest episodes of TV I think that I’ve ever seen.

Mitch’s brother Kyle is stuck in the prison with Ian as prisoners are heavily armed and laying waste to the guards and each other.

Now, with just one episode remaining in the first season of the Taylor Sheridan show, something tells me we’re in for an absolutely crazy time.

Thousands of armed prisoners with multiple hostages, Kyle and Ian in the underbelly of the prison trying to get free and Mitch having to figure out a way to defuse the entire situation.

Yeah, I’d say that’s more than enough to get my heart racing.

I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect when “Mayor of Kingstown” premiered on Paramount+. Obviously, the cast was packed with talent with Jeremy Renner leading the way, and we all know all Taylor Sheridan knows how to do is make hits.

However, could a show about a prison really work? Well, the answer is an overwhelming yes.

Now, we sit and wait for the finale Sunday! It should be epic!